The Nation's Weather for Sunday, October 20, 2019

NATIONAL SUMMARY

Nestor will hug the mid-Atlantic coast today, bringing

periods of rain and gusty winds from Long Island to the

Carolina beaches. Some coastal flooding will be possible,

and travel delays could also be expected. Farther inland,

high pressure will hold in the Midwest, allowing sunshine

and dry weather to stretch from New England and the Great

Lakes to the south-central United States. A storm will

emerge from the northern Rockies, bringing rain to the

Dakotas, as well as snow to the higher elevations of Wyoming

and Montana. A second high in the Southwest will promote

sundowner winds across Southern California throughout the

day while a new storm brings a few showers to the Pacific

Northwest.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Saturday 97 at Austin, TX

National Low Saturday 8 at Angel Fire, NM

