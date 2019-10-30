The Nation's Weather
The Nation's Weather for Wednesday, October 30, 2019
NATIONAL SUMMARY
A strong storm system will begin to take shape across the
Southern states today. This will spread drenching rain and
some thunderstorms from southern and eastern Texas into the
Southeast, central Appalachians and Ohio Valley. Rain will
also move into the Great Lakes. Snow will shift from the
central Rockies through the central Plains into parts of
the Midwest by day's end. Most of the Northeast and
mid-Atlantic will be mild and mainly dry. However, a few
showers and patches of drizzle will dampen New England. A
few showers and thunderstorms will dot the eastern Carolinas
into Florida. The northern Plains and the West will be dry
and cold. Strong winds and an extreme fire threat will
continue across California.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Tuesday 94 at Zapata, TX
National Low Tuesday -12 at Huntley, MT
