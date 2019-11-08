The Nation's Weather
The Nation's Weather for Friday, November 8, 2019
NATIONAL SUMMARY
A bit of snow will linger across northern New England today
while dry but chilly conditions filter into the rest of the
Northeast. The cool winds, brought in by a high pressure in
the Midwest, will also allow lake-effect snow to continue
downwind of the Great Lakes. Dry and cold conditions will
persist across the rest of the Midwest. Chilly air will be
in place across the Southeast, with a frost or freeze in
many locations during the morning. A stalled front will
produce rain showers through much of the day in the Florida
Peninsula. In the western half of the country, high pressure
over the Rockies will keep it dry from northern Washington
to Southern California. Above-normal temperatures are also
expected in Southern California.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Thursday 93 at Falfurrias, TX
National Low Thursday -12 at Rudyard, MT
