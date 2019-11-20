The Nation's Weather
The Nation's Weather for Wednesday, November 20, 2019
_____
NATIONAL SUMMARY
Much of the eastern two-thirds of the nation can expect dry
and mild weather conditions today. A small pocket of rain
and snow showers will remain as an exception in part of New
England. Temperatures over parts of the Central states will
be 20-40 degrees Fahrenheit higher than that of a week ago.
Meanwhile, a storm will bring much-needed, drenching rain to
a large part of the Southwest states, including Southern
California. In a few cases, too much rain may fall and lead
to flash flooding and mudslides, especially in recent burn
scar locations. Snow will be limited to the high country
during the day, but snow levels will dip to valley areas in
the Great Basin at night. Farther north, snow is in store
for the northern Rockies and High Plains. Winds will kick up
over Northern California. The Northwest will be dry.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Tuesday 92 at Fallbrook, CA
National Low Tuesday 9 at Angel Fire, NM
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather