The Nation's Weather
The Nation's Weather for Saturday, December 7, 2019
NATIONAL SUMMARY
Dry and chilly conditions are in store for the Northeast
under sunshine today. An area of high pressure will build
across the central Appalachians. Sunshine is also in store
for much of the Midwest and Plains, where temperatures are
forecast to rebound from cold levels of this past week.
Meanwhile, clouds and showers are expected to linger over
part of the Deep South. While the interior Southwest stays
dry with partial sunshine, a major storm will push onshore
over Northern California. Expect drenching rain to extend
from Northern California to Washington state with snow over
the passes. Enough rain can fall in Northern California to
trigger a few mudslides and isolated flash flooding. Some
rain will reach Southern California with rain and mountain
snow to extend inland over the West.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Friday 85 at Reserve, LA
National Low Friday -5 at Grand Forks, ND
