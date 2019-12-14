The Nation's Weather
The Nation's Weather for Saturday, December 14, 2019
NATIONAL SUMMARY
A strengthening storm will drench much of the Northeast with
heavy rain today. Localized urban flooding is most likely
along the coast and across New England. Minor coastal
flooding may also occur in eastern New England, where the
wind becomes strong. Rain showers are forecast to extend
southwestward to the southern Appalachians and part of the
Ohio Valley. However, as colder air moves in, snow showers
will occur over the Midwest with a change to snow on the
western slopes of the central Appalachians later on. Showers
will dampen South Florida. Much of the Plains will have a
dry day. Meanwhile, an area of snow will gather over the
Rockies. The snow is forecast to become heavy in parts of
Colorado and northern New Mexico at night. While rain
dampens the coastal Northwest, the Southwest will be dry.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Friday 86 at Del Rio, TX
National Low Friday -13 at Ashland, WI
