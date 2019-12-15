The Nation's Weather

The Nation's Weather for Sunday, December 15, 2019

_____

NATIONAL SUMMARY

For the second half of the weekend today, a storm will be

retreating from the Northeast, allowing for drier

conditions. However, chilly winds moving across the Great

Lakes will allow for lake-effect snow to set up downwind of

Lakes Erie, Ontario and Huron. It will be dry and cold

across the rest of the region. Meanwhile, a new storm will

form in the center of the country, bringing a swath of snow

from northern Arizona to southern Illinois by the end of the

day. Snow will be heaviest in the Colorado Rockies, but icy

conditions may develop on the southern side of the storm in

Kansas and Missouri. The remainder of the country will be

mostly dry, with chilly conditions from the Great Lakes to

the Northwest and mild sunshine in the southeast.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Saturday 93 at McAllen, TX

National Low Saturday -18 at Harvey, ND

_____

