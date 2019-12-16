The Nation's Weather
NATIONAL SUMMARY
A storm system will bring a swath of snow from central
Missouri across portions of central and southern Illinois,
Indiana and Ohio today. A mix of snow, sleet and freezing
rain will also push across southern and central
Pennsylvania, northern Maryland and parts of New Jersey.
Just to the south, rain will fall from Maryland through
Arkansas. Thunderstorms, some severe, will break out in
Louisiana and Mississippi, pushing into Alabama late in the
day into the evening. These storms could bring damaging wind
gusts, hail and even a tornado. A few snow showers will fall
across the central and northern Rockies. Elsewhere, mainly
dry weather will prevail across the nation. Warmth will
mainly be confined to the Southeast and central and western
Gulf Coast.
SPECIAL WEATHER
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Sunday 91 at Falfurrias, TX
National Low Sunday -33 at Bigfork, MN
