The Nation's Weather for Sunday, December 29, 2019
NATIONAL SUMMARY
Much of the eastern-third of the nation will remain mild
today. As a major storm travels over the Upper Midwest, rain
and thunderstorms are forecast from the central Great Lakes
to the central Gulf coast. Some of the storms can be severe
over the Tennessee and lower Mississippi valleys, while rain
can be heavy enough anywhere in the corridor may lead to
urban and small-stream flooding. Showers will break out over
the southern Atlantic coast. Cold air and gusty winds with
heavy snow can lead to whiteout conditions over the northern
Plains, as dry air sweeps across the southern Plains. While
some snow will fall over part of the northern Rockies most
areas from Colorado to Southern California will be dry. A
new storm will bring rain and mountain snow to the coastal
areas from Washington to Northern California.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Saturday 85 at Fort Myers, FL
National Low Saturday -17 at Antero Reservoir, CO
