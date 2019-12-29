The Nation's Weather

The Nation's Weather for Sunday, December 29, 2019

NATIONAL SUMMARY

Much of the eastern-third of the nation will remain mild

today. As a major storm travels over the Upper Midwest, rain

and thunderstorms are forecast from the central Great Lakes

to the central Gulf coast. Some of the storms can be severe

over the Tennessee and lower Mississippi valleys, while rain

can be heavy enough anywhere in the corridor may lead to

urban and small-stream flooding. Showers will break out over

the southern Atlantic coast. Cold air and gusty winds with

heavy snow can lead to whiteout conditions over the northern

Plains, as dry air sweeps across the southern Plains. While

some snow will fall over part of the northern Rockies most

areas from Colorado to Southern California will be dry. A

new storm will bring rain and mountain snow to the coastal

areas from Washington to Northern California.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Saturday 85 at Fort Myers, FL

National Low Saturday -17 at Antero Reservoir, CO

