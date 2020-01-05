The Nation's Weather

The Nation's Weather for Sunday, January 5, 2020

NATIONAL SUMMARY

After an active start to the weekend, today is expected to

be relatively quiet across the country. Any snow lingering

over New England will end throughout the day as a storm

system moves away from the region. Chilly air will follow in

the wake of the storm, but temperatures will remain near or

just above normal for the beginning of January. At the same

time, a clipper system moving through southeastern Canada

will bring a quick accumulation of snow to the Great Lakes

region and into the Northeast by tonight. Another round of

rain will soak the Northwest coast as a storm system pushes

into the region. Snow will fall in the higher elevations of

the interior Northwest, but most valleys are expected to

remain largely dry. Across the southern tier of the country

largely dry and mild conditions will prevail.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Saturday 89 at Hollywood, FL

National Low Saturday -19 at Waverly, CO

