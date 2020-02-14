The Nation's Weather
NATIONAL SUMMARY
Arctic air will keep its grip on the northern Plains but
continue to expand across the Midwest and the Northeast
today. The air is extreme enough to produce the lowest
temperatures of the season so far in some of the North
Central states and then to start the weekend in much of the
Northeast. Showers and thunderstorms will mark the arrival
of cooler air over the Florida Peninsula. The frigid air
will produce lake-effect snow in parts of the Midwest. Much
of the Plains will be dry and sunny, as will the Southwest.
As a moderate storm pushes well inland, spotty snow and
flurries are forecast for the northern Rockies and part of
the Great Basin. Rain showers are likely to linger along the
Washington and Oregon coasts with snow showers over the
Cascades and Olympics.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Thursday 90 at Titusville, FL
National Low Thursday -39 at Kabetogama, MN
