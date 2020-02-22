The Nation's Weather

The Nation's Weather for Saturday, February 22, 2020

_____

NATIONAL SUMMARY

Much of the eastern two-thirds of the nation can expect dry

weather and sunshine today. An exception will be the

southern and eastern parts of the Florida Peninsula, where

clouds and showers are in store. Milder air will build from

the northern and central Plains to the Midwest with eyes on

the Northeast during the latter part of the weekend. Even

though the air will still be chilly in the Northeast, bright

sunshine will help make it feel warmer in the afternoon. A

storm from the Pacific Ocean is forecast to push inland over

the Southwest. Areas of rain with high-elevation snow will

extend from Southern California to southern Nevada, Arizona,

southern Utah and western New Mexico. A second storm will

approach the Northwest to spread rain onshore into western

Washington with eventual snow over the Cascades.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Friday 84 at Thermal, CA

National Low Friday -32 at Antero Reservoir, CO

_____

