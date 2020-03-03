The Nation's Weather

The Nation's Weather for Tuesday, March 3, 2020

_____

NATIONAL SUMMARY

A storm will send a dose of rain from the Ohio Valley to the

central Appalachians and part of the mid-Atlantic region

today. A pocket of dry air is forecast to hold over much of

New England. A swath of moisture will linger over the

Southern states. Showers and thunderstorms will extend from

the Carolinas and Georgia to central and western Texas.

Within this zone will be pockets of heavy rain and locally

severe thunderstorms. An Alberta clipper storm is forecast

to send snow showers across the upper Great Lakes region,

while much of the central and northern Plains will be dry.

Aside from rain in parts of southern New Mexico and the

southeastern corner of Arizona, the Southwest can expect a

dry day. Rain showers will dampen the Washington coast as

snow showers riddle the northern Rockies.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Monday 93 at McAllen, TX

National Low Monday -15 at Clayton Lake, ME

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather