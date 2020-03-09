The Nation's Weather

The Nation's Weather for Monday, March 9, 2020

_____

NATIONAL SUMMARY

Another day of unseasonably warm conditions is in store for

a majority of the Eastern Seaboard today as high pressure

continues to influence the area. Very warm air will stream

into the East ahead of a rapidly developing storm system.

This storm system will bring a wide swath of rain from the

southern Plains to the northern Great Lakes. Steady rain

will soak portions of the Ohio, Tennessee and Mississippi

valleys as the storm system marches East throughout the day.

A wintry mix is expected to end the day in parts of the

Upper Midwest. Elsewhere, showers will skim the coast of

California as a large storm system slowly churns offshore.

Snow showers will continue across portions of the northern

Rockies and the high ground of Nevada.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Sunday 87 at Falfurrias, TX

National Low Sunday -6 at Estcourt, ME

_____

