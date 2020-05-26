The Nation's Weather

The Nation's Weather for Tuesday, May 26, 2020

NATIONAL SUMMARY

Today will be very warm in the Northeast with some locations

in New York state and New England possibly exceeding 90

degrees and setting record-high temperatures. Some areas in

New York state may have a cooling afternoon thunderstorm.

Elsewhere in the Northeast and mid-Atlantic, it should be a

dry day from Maine to Virginia. Rain and thunderstorms will

be scattered in the Southeast with flooding possible in

coastal Georgia. Farther west, rain and thunderstorms will

stretch from Minnesota to Texas. Rain may he heavy enough to

cause flooding in parts of Arkansas, Louisiana and

southeastern Texas. A passing shower or two will be possible

over portions of Idaho. The Southwest will be dry and sunny

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Monday 106 at Death Valley, CA

National Low Monday 18 at Climax, CO

