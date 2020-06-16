The Nation's Weather

The Nation's Weather for Tuesday, June 16, 2020

NATIONAL SUMMARY

A pocket of unseasonably cool air will remain trapped over

the Southeast states today. Clouds, areas of rain and a few

heavy thunderstorms will tend to focus from the Carolinas to

parts of Virginia, Georgia and Florida. The rain can be

heavy enough in the Carolinas to lead to flooding. Most

places from New England to the Midwest and Plains have dry

weather and sunshine in store. Temperatures will climb to

higher levels in the Midwest and interior Northeast as heat

peaks over the Plains. Severe thunderstorms are forecast to

erupt over the northern Plains. Much of the Northwest can

expect unsettled conditions with cool air, showers and

high-country snow in the northern Rockies. Conditions

conducive for the spread of wildfires will continue in the

Southwest.

SPECIAL WEATHER

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Monday 110 at Death Valley, CA

National Low Monday 24 at Stanley, ID

