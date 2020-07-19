The Nation's Weather

The Nation's Weather for Monday, July 20, 2020

_____

NATIONAL SUMMARY

A cold front draped from Maine, through New Jersey and back

into Kentucky, will push eastward tomorrow and fire up

scattered thunderstorms. Drier and cooler air will filter

into much of the Midwest and provide some relief from

unseasonably hot and humid conditions of the last several

days. Showers and thunderstorms will drench portions of the

northern and central Plains as a storm system strengthens

over southern Saskatchewan, Canada. Farther south,

monsoonal moisture will trigger another round of afternoon

thunderstorms for portions of the Southwest. Sweltering

conditions will build over portions of the Northwest,

mainly east of the Cascades, while the rest of the West

continues to deal with unseasonably warm temperatures.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Sunday 114 at Palm Springs, CA

National Low Sunday 30 at Stanley, ID

_____

