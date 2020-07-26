The Nation's Weather

The Nation's Weather for Sunday, July 26, 2020

_____

NATIONAL SUMMARY

Hanna will continue to bring gusty winds and heavy, tropical

downpours as it moves through southern Texas throughout the

day today. Flash flooding will continue to be the main

concern in the region. Elsewhere, across the country, a

front will sweep through parts of the Plains and Midwest,

bringing with it the threat for severe thunderstorms. Storms

from southern Wisconsin to central Kansas will be capable of

producing damaging winds and heavy downpours that could

bring localized flooding. Heat will continue to bake parts

of the Northeast and mid-Atlantic, while afternoon

thunderstorms fire up across the Southeast. The West will

remain dry and hot other than monsoonal thunderstorms from

southeastern Arizona to the Colorado Rockies.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Saturday 115 at Death Valley, CA

National Low Saturday 28 at Bridgeport, CA

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather