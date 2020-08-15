The Nation's Weather
The Nation's Weather for Saturday, August 15, 2020
NATIONAL SUMMARY
Showers and thunderstorms will persist over the Southeast
today. The downpours can extend into part of the Ohio Valley
but may shrink southward along part of the mid-Atlantic
coast. Where the rain persists, following repeated wet
weather from earlier days, the risk of flash flooding will
be greatest. Urban flooding can occur, regardless of prior
rainfall. Much of the Northeast will be dry, except for
spotty showers in eastern New England. An offshore tropical
feature can raise surf in southeastern New England. As a
cool front advances, severe thunderstorms will pivot across
parts of the central Plains and western Great Lakes. Much of
the West will remain dry and sunny. Heat will build to very
dangerous levels over the Great Basin, deserts and Pacific
coast. The heat and ongoing dryness can induce wildfires.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Friday 124 at Death Valley, CA
National Low Friday 30 at Stanley, ID
