The Nation's Weather

The Nation's Weather for Monday, August 24, 2020

NATIONAL SUMMARY

Marco will continue to bring stormy conditions to much of

the Gulf Coast tomorrow as it tracks north toward

Louisiana. Marco is expected to make landfall at or very

near hurricane-strength in southeastern Louisiana late

tomorrow afternoon. Significant flooding, tree damage and

power outages will be likely as Marco moves onshore.

Elsewhere in the Gulf of Mexico, Laura will spread some

wind and rain across extreme southern Florida. Farther

north, a few heavier storms will target portions of the

Northeast, with localized flash flooding possible.

Scattered afternoon thunderstorms will fire up once again

over the Rockies and Sierra Nevada. While wildfires blaze

across California, hazy skies will be common in the West.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Sunday 108 at Needles, CA

National Low Sunday 32 at Yellowstone N.P., WY

