The Nation's Weather
The Nation's Weather for Monday, August 24, 2020
NATIONAL SUMMARY
Marco will continue to bring stormy conditions to much of
the Gulf Coast tomorrow as it tracks north toward
Louisiana. Marco is expected to make landfall at or very
near hurricane-strength in southeastern Louisiana late
tomorrow afternoon. Significant flooding, tree damage and
power outages will be likely as Marco moves onshore.
Elsewhere in the Gulf of Mexico, Laura will spread some
wind and rain across extreme southern Florida. Farther
north, a few heavier storms will target portions of the
Northeast, with localized flash flooding possible.
Scattered afternoon thunderstorms will fire up once again
over the Rockies and Sierra Nevada. While wildfires blaze
across California, hazy skies will be common in the West.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Sunday 108 at Needles, CA
National Low Sunday 32 at Yellowstone N.P., WY
