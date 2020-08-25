The Nation's Weather
The Nation's Weather for Wednesday, August 26, 2020
NATIONAL SUMMARY
Thunderstorms with gusty winds will threaten parts of
Michigan, eastern Ohio, western Pennsylvania, West Virginia
and northern Virginia tomorrow. Meanwhile, Hurricane Laura
will be approaching the Gulf coast of Texas and Louisiana.
Elsewhere, afternoon thunderstorms will dot the Rockies.
Some of the storms in the West may produce lightning and
little to no rain, potentially igniting even more wildfires.
Portions of northern New England will experience a taste of
fall, with highs only in the 60s F. Otherwise, summer heat
will continue with temperatures over 90 degrees Fahrenheit
in the central and southern Plains, as well as the Ohio
Valley. Readings over 110 will bake the Desert Southwest,
with the hottest locations topping 115 degrees.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Tuesday 114 at Thermal, CA
National Low Tuesday 34 at Angel Fire, NM
