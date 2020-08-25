The Nation's Weather

The Nation's Weather for Wednesday, August 26, 2020

NATIONAL SUMMARY

Thunderstorms with gusty winds will threaten parts of

Michigan, eastern Ohio, western Pennsylvania, West Virginia

and northern Virginia tomorrow. Meanwhile, Hurricane Laura

will be approaching the Gulf coast of Texas and Louisiana.

Elsewhere, afternoon thunderstorms will dot the Rockies.

Some of the storms in the West may produce lightning and

little to no rain, potentially igniting even more wildfires.

Portions of northern New England will experience a taste of

fall, with highs only in the 60s F. Otherwise, summer heat

will continue with temperatures over 90 degrees Fahrenheit

in the central and southern Plains, as well as the Ohio

Valley. Readings over 110 will bake the Desert Southwest,

with the hottest locations topping 115 degrees.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Tuesday 114 at Thermal, CA

National Low Tuesday 34 at Angel Fire, NM

