The Nation's Weather

The Nation's Weather for Saturday, September 5, 2020

_____

NATIONAL SUMMARY

While showers and thunderstorms will erupt and pester parts

of Florida and Texas today, much of the rest of the South

Central and Southeast states will be dry and sunny. Heat

will build over the southern and central Plains as the air

turns warmer farther north over the Plains and part of the

Midwest. Severe storms are forecast to shift from part of

the northern Plains to the western Great Lakes region as

showers riddle areas farther to the east around the Great

Lakes. Much of the Northeast coast and central Appalachians

will be dry and sunny. In the West, heat will continue from

the Rockies to the Pacific coast under sunshine. The ongoing

dry conditions and heat will elevate the wildfire risk.

Early next week, a blast of cold air and snow is expected

for the Rockies, while high winds may create fast-moving

wildfires in the Pacific Coast states.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Friday 122 at Death Valley, CA

National Low Friday 20 at Buckhorn Mountain, CO

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather