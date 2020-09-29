The Nation's Weather
The Nation's Weather for Tuesday, September 29, 2020
_____
NATIONAL SUMMARY
Much of the area from the northeastern Gulf and southern
Atlantic coasts to New York state and New England will be
unsettled today. As the first of two cool fronts moves to
the east, a swath of drenching showers and locally gusty
thunderstorms is in store. Some of the rain can be heavy
enough to lead to urban flooding along the Interstate-95
corridor in the South and mid-Atlantic states. Cooler air is
forecast to sprawl over the South Central and Midwest areas.
A reinforcing dose of colder air will arrive over the
northern Plains. Meanwhile, much of the area from the
western slopes of the Rockies to the Pacific coast will be
dry, sunny and very warm to hot. The ongoing conditions and
locally gusty winds will continue to elevate the wildfire
risk.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Monday 108 at Palm Springs, CA
National Low Monday 8 at Daniel, WY
_____
