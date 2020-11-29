The Nation's Weather

The Nation's Weather for Sunday, November 29, 2020

_____

NATIONAL SUMMARY

A strengthening storm system will cause severe weather

across southeastern Louisiana, southern Mississippi,

southern Alabama and the far western Florida Panhandle

today. The thunderstorms will be capable of producing

flooding downpours, damaging wind gusts and even isolated

tornadoes. Farther north, a soaking rain will fall in

southern Arkansas, northern Louisiana and northern

Mississippi. Elsewhere, a few afternoon snow showers could

fall in the western and central Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

The rest of the nation is expected to be free of

precipitation, although rain will be approaching far

northwestern Washington state by the end of the day. Strong

winds will buffet locations from Oklahoma northward to

Nebraska.

SPECIAL WEATHER

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Saturday 89 at Weslaco, TX

National Low Saturday -21 at Antero Reservoir, CO

_____

