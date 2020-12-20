The Nation's Weather for Sunday, December 20, 2020 _____ NATIONAL SUMMARY A disturbance will bring some light snow and rain across portions of the Northeast and mid-Atlantic today. Some interior areas can see a light accumulation and some slippery spots in the morning. Another disturbance will bring some rain to the Southeast and a few thunderstorms in central Florida as well. Light snow and rain will move into the far northern Plains as the next weak system moves south out of Canada. High pressure and milder air will build across the central and southern Plains and lower Mississippi Valley. Rain and mountain snow will continue to pelt the Pacific Northwest. Snow showers and strong winds will whip through portions of the northern Rockies. The Southwest will remain dry, sunny and seasonable. SPECIAL WEATHER No new information for this time period. WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS No new information for this time period. DAILY EXTREMES National High Saturday 84 at Brownsville, TX National Low Saturday -14 at Lebanon, NH _____ Copyright 2020 AccuWeather