The Nation's Weather for Saturday, January 2, 2021 _____ NATIONAL SUMMARY The same storm that brought up to 2 feet of snow in Texas and glazed areas of the Midwest and central Appalachians in ice in the past couple of days will finish up in New England today with areas of heavy snow, ice and rain. Trailing moisture will contribute to lingering rain and thunderstorms in the Southeast states. Meanwhile, snow is forecast to break out over parts of Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri and Kansas, before aiming for more of the Midwest at night and then the Northeast on Sunday and Monday. Most areas from the Dakotas to western Texas and California can expect a dry day with some sunshine. A train of storms will continue to affect the Northwest with drenching rain along the coast and spotty snow inland. Storms are expected to dip farther south into California with rain and mountain snow this coming week. SPECIAL WEATHER No new information for this time period. WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS No new information for this time period. DAILY EXTREMES National High Friday 86 at Immokalee, FL National Low Friday -23 at Yellowstone N.P., WY