The Nation's Weather for Friday, January 8, 2021

_____

NATIONAL SUMMARY

A storm will roll through the southeastern United States

today. The storm will bring heavy snow to the southern part

of the Appalachians and a light to moderate snowfall for a

portion of the Piedmont areas of North Carolina and southern

Virginia with rain farther to the south and east. A front

associated with the storm will cause thunderstorms to sweep

out of South Florida. Dry weather is in store for most of

the Northeast, Midwest, South Central and Southwest states.

A weakening storm system will produce a few flurries over

parts of Montana, the Dakotas and Wyoming. Meanwhile, a new

storm is forecast to push ashore in the Northwest with heavy

rain along the coast and heavy snow over the mountains and

in parts of interior Washington, Oregon and Northern

California.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Thursday 79 at Fillmore, CA

National Low Thursday -15 at Crested Butte, CO

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather