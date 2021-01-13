The Nation's Weather for Wednesday, January 13, 2021

NATIONAL SUMMARY

The lack of Arctic air will continue across the lower 48

United States today. However, a storm that affected the

Northwest since the start of the week will begin to change

up the pattern starting Thursday. Rain is forecast to taper

off in the coastal Northwest as rain and snow press eastward

over Idaho and Montana. Gusty winds are in store for the

Plains and will assist with boosting temperatures to very

warm levels across the northern tier ahead of a big cooldown

later in the week. Snow showers will riddle the northern

tier of the Northeast as rain showers affect the southern

part of the Florida Peninsula. Much of the rest of the

nation can expect dry weather and at least partial sunshine.

Warmth will build over the central and southern parts of

California.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Tuesday 79 at Tamiami, FL

National Low Tuesday -38 at Antero Reservoir, CO

