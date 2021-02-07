The Nation's Weather for Sunday, February 7, 2021

_____

NATIONAL SUMMARY

A fast-moving storm will move parallel to the East coast

today. While the storm is not expected to bring blizzard

conditions to the Northeast, it will bring a swath of a few

inches of snow from Virginia to Maine, including major

cities like Philadelphia, New York City and Boston. Even

closer to the coast, more than 6 inches of snow is possible

in southeastern Massachusetts and eastern Long Island. In

some spots, travel will become difficult due to snowfall. The

storm will be a quick-mover and will be out of most areas by

midnight. A weaker storm will dive southward through the

Rockies, bringing an elongated area of snow from Montana and

northern Idaho to Nebraska and Iowa by the end of the day.

The Southwest will be dry and mostly sunny.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Saturday 86 at Immokalee, FL

National Low Saturday -24 at Crosby, ND

_____

