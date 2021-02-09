The Nation's Weather for Tuesday, February 9, 2021 _____ NATIONAL SUMMARY A fast-moving storm will produce a swath of accumulating snow from the central Appalachians to New England today. Snowfall from this storm will generally be in the light to moderate range, but locally heavy snow is forecast for part of New England as the storm strengthens near the coast. Some wintry mix is forecast just south of the snow area with all or mostly rain from the lower mid-Atlantic coast to the Gulf coast. Frigid air will remain entrenched over the North Central states this week. Meanwhile, a new storm will push along the edge of the frigid air and milder air to the southwest over the Rockies. This will be the seeds of a new and bigger storm for the middle and latter part of the week in the Central and Eastern states. Much of the Southwest can expect dry weather and some sunshine. SPECIAL WEATHER No new information for this time period. WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS No new information for this time period. DAILY EXTREMES National High Monday 87 at Tamiami, FL National Low Monday -43 at Cotton, MN _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather