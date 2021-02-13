The Nation's Weather for Saturday, February 13, 2021

NATIONAL SUMMARY

An extremely busy weather pattern will continue across the

United States today with multiple storms and vast areas of

rain and snow on the maps. Areas of rain are forecast from

the Texas coast to northern Florida, the Carolinas and

southeast Virginia with pockets of freezing rain on the

northwest edge of the wet zone. Snow of varying rates is

expected to stretch from Washington state and part of Oregon

to New York state, Pennsylvania and parts of New Jersey.

Some rain will fall south of the snow area in the West from

southwestern Oregon and California to parts of Nevada and

Utah with snow for the Sierra Nevada. The storm moving over

the Northwest now will produce a massive swath of snow and

ice from Sunday to Monday over the South Central states.

Frigid air will remain over much of the Central region.

SPECIAL WEATHER

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Friday 88 at Immokalee, FL

National Low Friday -41 at Moore, MT

