The Nation's Weather

NATIONAL SUMMARY

As one major storm finishes up in the Northeast, the next

cross-country storm is already forecast to be rolling across

the Rockies today. Heavy snow and ice are in store in New

England with some rain in the southeastern corner. Snow and

ice will end in the mid-Atlantic with flurries in the

central Appalachians and lower Great Lakes. As thunderstorms

exit South Florida, much of the Central states will be dry

and frigid with millions still without power in southern

areas. Low temperature records both day and night will be

challenged. The new storm will spread snow from central

areas of Washington and Oregon to northern and central New

Mexico. Local whiteout conditions will be a concern in the

passes in the West. The southwestern corner of the nation

from Central California to southern Arizona will be dry.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Monday 90 at Immokalee, FL

National Low Monday -46 at Ely, MN

