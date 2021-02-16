The Nation's Weather for Tuesday, February 16, 2021 _____ NATIONAL SUMMARY As one major storm finishes up in the Northeast, the next cross-country storm is already forecast to be rolling across the Rockies today. Heavy snow and ice are in store in New England with some rain in the southeastern corner. Snow and ice will end in the mid-Atlantic with flurries in the central Appalachians and lower Great Lakes. As thunderstorms exit South Florida, much of the Central states will be dry and frigid with millions still without power in southern areas. Low temperature records both day and night will be challenged. The new storm will spread snow from central areas of Washington and Oregon to northern and central New Mexico. Local whiteout conditions will be a concern in the passes in the West. The southwestern corner of the nation from Central California to southern Arizona will be dry. SPECIAL WEATHER No new information for this time period. WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS No new information for this time period. DAILY EXTREMES National High Monday 90 at Immokalee, FL National Low Monday -46 at Ely, MN _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather