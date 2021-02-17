The Nation's Weather for Wednesday, February 17, 2021

_____

NATIONAL SUMMARY

The second major winter storm in three days will move across

the South Central states bringing a swath of snow and ice

with it today. Many areas affected by snow and ice from this

new storm are still without power from the last storm and

ongoing frigid air. Snow is expected to spread over the Ohio

Valley as well. Rain will be confined to the immediate Gulf

coast. Showers and thunderstorms are forecast to riddle the

Florida Peninsula, while much of the Northeast can expect a

dry and chilly day. As frigid air holds over the northern

Plains, snow will linger from portions of the Rockies to the

interior Northwest with rain showers along the Washington

and Oregon coasts. Dry and mild conditions will linger over

the southwestern corner of the nation.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Tuesday 87 at West Palm Beach, FL

National Low Tuesday -46 at Ely, MN

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather