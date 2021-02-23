The Nation's Weather for Tuesday, February 23, 2021 _____ NATIONAL SUMMARY The main storm track is forecast to reside across the northern third of the United States and the southern tier of Canada through the middle of this week. Rounds of snow and snow showers are forecast to push eastward in the northern third of the U.S. as a result today. Most of this snow will be light but can still create slippery travel. Somewhat heavier snow will fall on part of the interior Northwest, with rain showers along the coasts of Washington and northern Oregon. Much of the rest of the nation can expect dry and mild conditions, which will continue to aid in melting the existing snow covering central areas. Toward the end of the week, a storm with rain and thunderstorms may brew over the South Central states and head northeastward with mostly rain but perhaps pockets of ice and snow. SPECIAL WEATHER No new information for this time period. WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS No new information for this time period. DAILY EXTREMES National High Monday 87 at Santee, CA National Low Monday -13 at Estcourt Station, ME _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather