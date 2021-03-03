The Nation's Weather for Wednesday, March 3, 2021 _____ NATIONAL SUMMARY The lower 48 United States will be free from major storms today. The same system that brought soaking rain to much of the Interstate 10 and 20 corridors in the South Central states earlier this week will move off the coast from Florida to the Carolinas. Dry weather over Kentucky, West Virginia and other interior states hit by flooding this past weekend will allow water levels to fall. Following a cold day on Tuesday, milder air will briefly surge into the Northeast ahead of another cold shot tonight and Thursday. Dry and sunny conditions with a warm afternoon are in store from the Great Plains to much of the Rockies and Northwest. Farther south, a moderate storm is forecast to move ashore in Southern California with areas of rain. SPECIAL WEATHER No new information for this time period. WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS No new information for this time period. DAILY EXTREMES National High Tuesday 90 at Immokalee, FL National Low Tuesday -15 at Crested Butte, CO _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather