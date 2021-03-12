The Nation's Weather for Friday, March 12, 2021

NATIONAL SUMMARY

Heavy rain will fall along a slow-moving cold front in

Missouri and western Kentucky today. Some of the rain may

cause flooding. Behind the front, temperatures will be lower

than recent days in the Northeast. However, most locations

will still be above normal for the middle of March.

Afternoon thunderstorms from the eastern Texas Panhandle to

central Oklahoma will be capable of producing hail and

damaging winds. Low-elevation rain showers and

higher-elevation snow showers are expected in Utah and

Arizona. Farther north, Washington and Oregon will be dry

and sunny. Abundant sunshine is also forecast in Montana,

North Dakota and Minnesota. High winds and dry weather will

cause a high fire danger across central New Mexico. A warm

and breezy day is expected in central and southern Texas.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Thursday 94 at Zapata, TX

National Low Thursday -11 at West Yellowstone, MT

