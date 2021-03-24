The Nation's Weather for Wednesday, March 24, 2021 _____ NATIONAL SUMMARY Multiple storm systems will affect the nation today. One storm will harness ocean moisture and cause rain to ramp up in the mid-Atlantic and central Appalachians. A second storm will prepare to leave the Midwest but not before rain soaks the Great Lakes region and part of the Ohio Valley. Snow will fall on the northwestern edge of the Midwest storm system. Farther south, downpours and thunderstorms are expected to gather along the northern and western Gulf Coast with the risk of flooding. As a storm pushes eastward from New Mexico, thunderstorms may turn severe in parts of the South Central states. That New Mexico storm will bring heavy snow to the southern part of the Rockies. Yet another storm will begin producing rain in the coastal Northwest with some snow in parts of Idaho and Montana. SPECIAL WEATHER No new information for this time period. WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS No new information for this time period. DAILY EXTREMES National High Tuesday 94 at Kingsville, TX National Low Tuesday -3 at Antero Reservoir, CO _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather