The Nation's Weather for Friday, March 26, 2021 _____ NATIONAL SUMMARY A storm pushing through the Northeast today will bring with it periods of rain and even some thunderstorms. On the northern edge of the storm, some snow may mix with the rain, including in northern Michigan and Maine. This storm will also create strong winds from eastern Ohio to the Northeast coast through the evening. Some gusts could surpass 60 mph. Farther south, a few thunderstorms may rumble across North and South Carolina, central and southern Georgia, southern Alabama and the western Florida Panhandle. However, the threat of severe weather will be much lower than Thursday. Meanwhile, snow showers will occur over the central Rocky Mountains. It will be dry along the West coast. Very warm air over South Texas will send temperatures soaring into the 90s but stay short of record levels. SPECIAL WEATHER No new information for this time period. WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS No new information for this time period. DAILY EXTREMES National High Thursday 94 at Zephyrhills, FL National Low Thursday -2 at Gould, CO _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather