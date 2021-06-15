The Nation's Weather for Tuesday, June 15, 2021

NATIONAL SUMMARY

Showers and thunderstorms will retreat to the immediate East

Coast today as cooler and less humid air begins to expand

from the Midwest to the Appalachians. A southward dip in the

jet stream will help prevent a tropical system, just

offshore, from assaulting the Northeast coast. Warm and

humid air will linger along the Gulf coast, where showers

and thunderstorms are forecast to erupt. As eastern parts of

the North Central states stay cool, western portions will

heat up under sunshine. Much of the West is forecast to stay

very hot with blazing sunshine. Cool and rainy conditions

that affected the coastal Northwest since the weekend will

begin to push inland. Meanwhile, the southwestern Gulf of

Mexico will be watched for tropical activity later on this

week.

SPECIAL WEATHER

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Monday 118 at Death Valley, CA

National Low Monday 28 at Bodie State Park, CA

