The Nation's Weather

NATIONAL SUMMARY

Unseasonably hot conditions are expected in the Northwest

today ahead of the extreme heat on the way this weekend,

when all-time records may be challenged in some locations.

Thundershowers are anticipated to bring little rainfall to

the Rockies, mainly lightning which can ignite wildfires.

Hot weather will continue in New Mexico and Texas, while

thunderstorms explode across the Plains. Storms can be

severe from Kansas to Michigan and they can bring flooding

downpours, hail and damaging wind gusts. Conditions in the

interior Southeast are anticipated to be dry but humid. The

Gulf Coast will have thunderstorms developing from Louisiana

to Florida and the Carolinas. Showers will occur across the

New England coast.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Thursday 112 at Death Valley, CA

National Low Thursday 30 at Wolcott, CO

