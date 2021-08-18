The Nation's Weather for Wednesday, August 18, 2021

NATIONAL SUMMARY

Much of the eastern half of the nation will be strewn with

showers and thunderstorms today. The combination of cool air

interacting with moisture from the Gulf of Mexico and the

Atlantic Ocean will be the major culprit of the wet weather.

However, Tropical Rainstorm Fred will enhance the rain

enough to lead to localized flooding over the central

Appalachians and can trigger severe thunderstorms with a few

isolated tornadoes from Virginia to New Jersey and New York

state. As a wedge of rain-free air stretches from Minnesota

and northern Michigan to western Texas, a push of cool air

will lead to a great expansion of showers and thunderstorms

over the interior West. Mainly dry conditions are forecast

to hold on along the Pacific coast. Meanwhile, Grace will

push westward through the Caribbean while aiming at Mexico.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Tuesday 117 at Death Valley, CA

National Low Tuesday 34 at Bodie State Park, CA

