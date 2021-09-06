The Nation's Weather for Monday, September 6, 2021

NATIONAL SUMMARY

An area of cool air will settle from the Great Lakes to New

England today. This dip in the jet stream may contribute to

spotty showers over New England and upstate New York as well

as the potential for waterspouts on lakes Erie and Ontario.

As steamy air builds over the South, showers and heavier

thunderstorms will develop along the boundary of cooler air

approaching from the north. Moisture from the Gulf of Mexico

and a weak tropical system brewing may add to the downpours

by midweek. Much of the balance of the nation is forecast to

be free of rain. Heat will continue over the interior West

with sunshine. As Hurricane Larry continues to spin over the

central Atlantic, outgoing swells will reach the Atlantic

coast in the form of rough surf and strong rip currents by

midweek.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Sunday 113 at Palm Springs, CA

National Low Sunday 22 at Walden, CO

