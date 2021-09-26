The Nation's Weather for Sunday, September 26, 2021

NATIONAL SUMMARY

Another mostly calm day is on deck for the United States

today with just a few locations getting in on the action.

The stationary front in Maine will move west a little. Rain

can impact the eastern New England states, but a majority of

that precipitation will fall in the morning. In Arizona and

New Mexico, some thunderstorms will produce heavy downpours.

Localized flash flooding will be possible in some areas. A

cold front in the Pacific Northwest will starts to creep

into the picture tomorrow. Most of the rain will be

contained to western Washington as the front begins to move

in. Once again, there will be afternoon thunderstorms in

South Florida. It will be comfortable for most, but the

Plains will be warmer with areas from Nebraska through Texas

having temperatures above 90 degrees Fahrenheit.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Saturday 106 at Death Valley, CA

National Low Saturday 22 at Walden, CO

