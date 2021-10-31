The Nation's Weather for Sunday, October 31, 2021

_____

NATIONAL SUMMARY

A much more quiet weather pattern is in store across the

country for today, as compared to this past week. A

departing storm will bring a few showers across the

Northeast. The good news is that by the time any

trick-or-treaters head out, most of the showers will be

wrapping up. It will be a breezy day overall from the

Northeast to the Midwest. Much like the Northeast, the

Midwest will also experience a few showers, however, most of

the showers will be across northern Michigan. It will be a

clear night for trick-or-treating across the Southeast with

high pressure in control. A cold front moving through the

Rockies will bring a mix of rain and snow showers to the

central Rockies. Little to no snow accumulation is expected.

The West Coast will be dry.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Saturday 92 at El Centro, CA

National Low Saturday 10 at Antero Reservoir, CO

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather