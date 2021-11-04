The Nation's Weather for Thursday, November 4, 2021 _____ NATIONAL SUMMARY Much of the nation is expected to be free of precipitation today. However, a spotty rain shower or two can dampen the Great Lakes. Snow can mix with the rain away from the immediate lakeshore, especially during the morning hours, but little to no snow accumulation is expected. A couple of rain showers are also forecast in South Texas, but they will push offshore in the afternoon. Another moisture-laden storm will move into the Pacific Northwest. Moderate to heavy rain will soak western portions of Washington and Oregon. A steady rain is also likely in northern and central Idaho. Lighter rain will fall in eastern Washington and Oregon. Snow levels will drop to 4,000 feet in the Cascades and 5,000 feet over the Intermountain West, making for difficult travel over some of the higher mountain passes. SPECIAL WEATHER No new information for this time period. WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS No new information for this time period. DAILY EXTREMES National High Wednesday 94 at Thermal, CA National Low Wednesday 10 at Heart Butte Dam, ND _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather