The Nation's Weather for Friday, November 5, 2021

NATIONAL SUMMARY

Much of the nation can expect another tranquil day today.

However, rain and embedded thunderstorms will affect the

Florida Peninsula. Some of the rain may be heavy enough to

cause localized instances of flooding. Meanwhile, rain and

mountain snow will again fall in Washington, Oregon and far

Northern California as the next storm comes ashore. A breezy

and mild day is expected for much of the Plains. It will

also be largely dry, although a spotty shower cannot be

completely ruled out in northern portions of North Dakota

and Minnesota. Abundant sunshine will be featured across the

Ohio Valley and Tennessee Valley despite below-normal

temperatures. The Desert Southwest can also expect a sunny

day, but temperatures will be above normal.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Thursday 93 at El Centro, CA

National Low Thursday 12 at Alamosa, CO

