The Nation's Weather for Thursday, December 9, 2021 _____ NATIONAL SUMMARY The weather over much of the eastern part of the nation will be quiet today as a storm and a front move over the Atlantic. Some clouds and rain are forecast to linger along the Gulf coast, where the front will stall. Farther north, a weak storm and batch of moisture will allow a patch of rain and snow to push across the Great Lakes region. A major storm is expected to take shape over the West. Areas of low-elevation rain and mountain snow are likely to extend from western Washington to California, Nevada, Utah, Wyoming and Colorado. Up to 4 feet of snow may fall on the high country of the Wasatch Range in Utah with a general 1-2 feet in store for the Colorado Rockies. Up to a few inches of snow will be enough to snap a long-standing snow drought for Denver. Warmth will build south of the storm track. SPECIAL WEATHER No new information for this time period. WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS No new information for this time period. DAILY EXTREMES National High Wednesday 87 at Key West, FL National Low Wednesday -19 at Wakefield, MI _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather