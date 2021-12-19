The Nation's Weather for Sunday, December 19, 2021

_____

NATIONAL SUMMARY

A storm headed off the East Coast today will produce rain,

mainly in the morning, from Washington, D.C., to the border

of Georgia and Florida. Farther north, there will be some

morning snow in Maine. It will be breezy but dry across a

majority of the central United States. There will be some

rain and storms in Florida and Texas however. In the West,

yet another stalled front will produce heavy rain and snow

in the Northwest. From Portland, Oregon, to the coast will

receive heavy rain and some localized flooding, eastward

along the Washington and Oregon border and out into Montana

will receive heavy snow. A clipper will skirt across the

Canadian border with North Dakota and Minnesota, possibly

bringing snow to areas farther north.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Saturday 88 at Immokalee, FL

National Low Saturday -27 at Tioga, ND

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather