The Nation's Weather for Friday, January 7, 2022 _____ NATIONAL SUMMARY A snowstorm will pivot quickly from the mid-Atlantic to New England today. After depositing a quick several inches of snow, travel may remain slippery for a few hours after the storm, and a freeze-up can occur at night. As Arctic air moves past the Great Lakes, bands of lake-effect snow can bring locally very heavy accumulations. Much of the Plains and Southern states will be free from precipitation. A few showers may dampen parts of southern Florida, and spotty snow is forecast to break out in parts of North Dakota. As the latest storm from the Pacific pushes inland, areas of heavy snow will stretch from the Cascades and northern Sierra Nevada to the mountains in Idaho and western Montana. Rain will continue to soak areas from coastal Washington and Oregon while expanding into Northern California. Localized flooding and mudslides will be a concern in the Northwest. SPECIAL WEATHER No new information for this time period. WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS No new information for this time period. DAILY EXTREMES National High Thursday 89 at Zapata, TX National Low Thursday -35 at Plentywood, MT _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather