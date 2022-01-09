The Nation's Weather for Sunday, January 9, 2022

NATIONAL SUMMARY

A front extending from New York state into Texas today will

create a number of hazardous conditions to those living in

the East. For the Northeast, freezing rain and sleet will

impact a large portion of the area. Untreated surfaces will

be very slippery, leading to dangerous driving conditions.

This will especially be an issue during the morning commute.

In northern New England, there will likely be a bit of snow,

which will again create slippery travel. In Tennessee,

Kentucky, northern Mississippi and Alabama, heavy rain will

have the potential to cause flooding. The rain combined with

the melting snow will have an increased chance for flooding

risks in Kentucky and Tennessee. In Louisiana, storms can

produce heavy downpours and damaging winds. Dry weather is

expected in the West.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Saturday 85 at Fort Myers, FL

National Low Saturday -26 at Watertown, NY

